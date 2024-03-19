AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
US says Israel should allow UN Palestinian agency chief in Gaza

AFP Published March 19, 2024

WASHINGTON: The United States said Tuesday that Israel should let the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA into Gaza, after he was denied entry.

“Our belief is that they should be able to visit UNRWA’s field of operation, including in Gaza, and we’re going to continue to work with the government of Israel to rapidly approve all requested visas for UN and NGO workers,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said Monday in Cairo that he had intended to go into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, but that he was denied entry by Israel.

UN Palestinian refugee agency chief says hunger in Gaza is ‘man-made’

Israel has charged that the UN agency is a front for Hamas, pointing to the alleged participation of several UNRWA employees in the October 7 attack in Israel that triggered the military campaign.

The United States has suspended funding for UNRWA and called for an investigation, but called the work of the agency invaluable.

Patel did not comment on whether the United States has raised with Israel the denial of entry to Lazzarini.

“All regional governments need to do what is necessary to enable the humanitarian response and this of course includes allowing the free movement of international staff,” Patel said.

