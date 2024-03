NEW DELHI: India’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday the Chinese defence ministry was advancing “absurd claims” over the territory of India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh which it said will always be an “integral and inalienable part of India”.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh to be a part of southern Tibet. New Delhi rejects the claim, saying Arunachal Pradesh has always been a part of India.