AIRLINK 63.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.01%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
DGKC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.75%)
FCCL 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.26%)
FFBL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 108.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.37%)
HUBC 116.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
MLCF 36.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.36%)
OGDC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
PPL 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.59%)
PRL 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
TELE 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.13%)
TPLP 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 71.34 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.48%)
UNITY 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,732 Increased By 34 (0.51%)
BR30 22,615 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.01%)
KSE100 65,323 Increased By 432.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,671 Increased By 135.3 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024
Sports

Emma Raducanu withdraws from Miami Open - media reports say

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 10:45am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Britain’s Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Miami Open on the eve of her first-round match due to a lower back injury, multiple news outlets reported on Monday.

The former US Open champion missed most of last season after having surgeries on her ankle and both wrists.

The 21-year-old was looking to build on her performance at Indian Wells, where she played well but lost in the third round to world number two Aryna Sabalenka last week.

Raducanu breezes into Australian Open second round

Raducanu received a wildcard into the main draw at the Miami Open and was scheduled to face China’s Wang Xiyu in their first round match on Tuesday.

Raducanu, who in 2021 became the first qualifier to win the US Open, is scheduled to play in Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup tie against France next month.

Australian Open champion

