AIRLINK 63.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.07%)
BOP 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
DGKC 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.67%)
FCCL 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.26%)
FFBL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.46%)
HUBC 116.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
OGDC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
PPL 110.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.38%)
SNGP 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TELE 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.02%)
TPLP 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 71.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.42%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,732 Increased By 33.7 (0.5%)
BR30 22,601 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 65,316 Increased By 425.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 21,664 Increased By 128.6 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold holds ground as investors seek direction from Fed

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 10:15am

Gold held steady on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting this week, which could offer further clues on the timing of likely interest rate cuts this year.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,160.79 per ounce, as of 0426 GMT.

US gold futures were flat at $2,164.10.

With the Fed widely expected to hold rates steady at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, the market is awaiting policymakers’ updated economic and interest rate projections.

“Gold is staying above the $2,150/oz support level and as long as it can stay above that level, gains could be in store in the short term depending on what tone gets delivered by Fed Chair Jerome Powell this week,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

“If the Fed focuses on recent CPI, PPI numbers and ongoing labour market strength, we could see some of those hopes to rate cuts doused, in which case we could see gold sort of dip below that support level and edge lower in the short term.”

Gold prices fell 1% last week after data showed that US consumer prices increased solidly in February and producer prices rose more than expected, reducing hopes around early Fed rate cuts.

Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding gold.

Gold prices easier

Traders are currently pricing in an about 51% chance of a Fed rate cut in June, compared with 56% on Monday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Apart from the Fed, central banks in Japan, England, Australia, Norway, Switzerland, Mexico, Taiwan, Brazil and Indonesia are also meeting this week, with most expected to stand pat on rates.

Spot silver gained 0.3% to $25.10 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $915.65, palladium slipped 1.3% to $1,019.26.

Gold bullion Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spotGold

Comments

200 characters

Gold holds ground as investors seek direction from Fed

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginal ground against US dollar

Stocks stage comeback, KSE-100 gains nearly 1%

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Senior PIA official confident EASA will lift ban this year

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Read more stories