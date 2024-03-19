SU awards 39 MPhil, PhD degrees to scholars

HYDERABAD: The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has approved an award of 24 PhD and 15 M Phil degrees to the scholars of different disciplines.

According to the details, the 149th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Sindh was held under the chair of vice chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office where it awarded 24 PhD and 15 M. Phil degrees in different disciplines after thoroughly scrutinizing the working papers.

The house approved PhD degrees for the candidates, which included Deen Muhammad Kalhoro (Sindhi), Quratul Ain Mirza and Abdullah Leghari (English Linguistics), Tauqir Hussain (Commerce), Zubair Ahmed Chachar (Education), Zia Ahmed Sheikh (Information Technology), Muhammad Yousuf Bhanbharo (Islamic Culture), Muhammad Yousuf Leghari (Environmental Sciences), Muhammad Afzal Jamali (Geology), Partab Menghwar, Aun Muhammad Sahito, Naeem Ahmed Memon and Amna Khatoon Rajput (Analytical Chemistry), Zahid Ali Zaonr (Chemistry), Munwar Lal Menghwar and Farzana Hashim Baloch (Freshwater Biology and Fisheries), Saeed Akhtar Tunio, Shahzad Rashid Qureshi and Amna Awan (Biochemistry), Shabana Pathan (Zoology), Shazia Nosheen (Health and Physical Education), Salman Ahmed Rajput (Pharmaceutics) and Syeda Tabasum Iqbal and Shahid Hussain Kamboyo (Public Administration).

The house also approved the award of M Phil degree to 15 candidates which include Sindhu Gopang (English Linguistics), Hizbullah Shah, Ghulam Ruqia Channa (Education), Afia Parveen Bhutto (Computer Science), Aqsa Fatima Cheepa (Biotechnology), Asad Hussain Shaikh, Quratul Ain Arain (Health & Physical Education), Musavir Ali Channar (Freshwater Biology & Fisheries), Ali Muhammad Shahani (Biochemistry), Hina Ayoub Rajput (Pharmacology), Razia Khatoon Mahar (Economics), Ayaz Ahmed Laghari, Gulshad Ahmed Shaikh and Naeem Ahmed Mirbahar (Mass Communication).

