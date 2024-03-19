AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BECS, PPDU sign LoU with Muslim Hands Pakistan

Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) and Project Planning and Development Unit (PPDU) under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (M/oFE&PT) and Muslim Hands Pakistan signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU), here on Monday.

The agreement is aimed at establishing a framework for cooperation to improve the health and well-being of school children and staff by enhancing access to clean water, sanitation facilities, hygiene education and basic education necessities.

Director General of BECS Hameed Khan Niazi and Executive Director Muslim Hands, Syed Javed Gillani signed on the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

As per the agreement, both sides parties shall collaborate on initiatives and projects related to: School WASH Programme in Islamabad Capital Territory. This partnership shall commence on 20th March 2024 and shall remain in force for the next one year, unless terminated earlier by mutual agreement or due to specific circumstances as outlined herein.

The Directorate General of BECS and PPDU shall identify and provide a list of 25 schools in Islamabad in need of WASH interventions (out-of-school children). Further, they would require facilitating the coordination with school administrations for the smooth execution of WASH projects. BECS and PPDU would support monitoring and evaluation activities to assess the impact of the interventions, besides assisting in organizing hygiene education sessions by providing access to students and staff.

The Muslim Hands shall fund the WASH interventions in the identified 25 schools, including the procurement of materials and hiring of contractors as needed. Further, it would require to design and implement the WASH projects in close coordination with BECS and PPDU and provide technical expertise and training for the maintenance and sustainability of WASH facilities.

The Muslim Hands would be required to conduct hygiene education sessions for students and staff in collaboration with BECS and PPDU and capacity building of school staff and management.

Addressing on this occasion, Director General of BECS Niazi said that the BECS is a unique model of one teacher, one school and integrated teaching. It costs the government Rs18,000 per student in the formal education system compared to Rs4,000 per student in the non-formal system run by BECS, said DG, adding that these community schools would come out as best model by providing basic facilities.

He further said that there are around 12,000 children out-of-school in ICT and BECS has the capacity to absorb around 7-8 thousand children.

He further said that the child’s right to education, and water and sanitation are human rights that cannot be taken away or compromised. Lack of access to adequate WASH facilities can lower attendance and educational achievement in schools. The DG said that the government is committed to ensuring basic necessities to all, especially to the students and staff in the non-formal education institutions.

