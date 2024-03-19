PM visits families of martyred officers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the residence of Captain Ahmed Badar Shaheed to offer his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, the prime minister said he was very impressed by their patience and determination.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that all martyrs are the crown of the nation. “We are living fearless due to sacrifices of the martyrs,” he added.

The prime minister said that they would not let the sacrifices of the martyrs go waste.

The father of the martyred captain set an example courage and patience while receiving the body of his 23-year-old son. He thanked Allah Almighty while laughing. “My son had to die one day, but he blessed me with respect by embracing martyrdom,” he added.

Also, the prime minister visited the residence of Lt Colonel Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed and offered his heartfelt condolence to the family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the martyrs and patience to the bereaved families to bear the loss with courage.