AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Mar 18, 2024
Markets

China stocks close up on strong activity data

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2024 02:32pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed higher on Monday, boosted by data that showed the country’s factory output and retail sales beat expectations in the January-February period, while the securities regulator’s latest policy measures also helped.

China stocks fall after central bank leaves key rate unchanged

  • China’s Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.9%, and the blue-chip CSI300 Index gained 1% at market close.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng edged up 0.1%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 0.5%.

  • Beijing reported industrial output climbed an annual 7% over January and February, while retail sales rose 5.5% on-year. But real estate remained a worry as property investment fell 9% on the year, underlining the case for further policy support.

  • Asian shares also firmed as Chinese data surprised on the upside for once, while investors looked to navigate a minefield of central bank meetings this week that could see the end of free money in Japan and a slower glide path for US rate cuts.

  • “January-February activity data came in stronger than market expectations,” Goldman Sachs said in a note. “We believe China’s sequential growth momentum remained solid in Q1 despite notable divergence across sectors. However, to secure the ambitious ‘around 5%’ growth target this year, more policy easing is still necessary, especially on the demand-side.”

  • The China Securities Regulatory Commission published a set of rules on Friday that would tighten scrutiny over stock listings, public companies and underwriters, as regulators ramp up efforts to revive investor confidence.

  • Shares in information technology, securities brokers and new energy jumped between 2.2% and 2.4%, while automobiles surged 4%.

  • Tech giants listed in Hong Kong added 1.3%, with social media giant Tencent up 2.1%.

  • The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index slumped 2.1%, and the CSI 300 Real Estate Index slipped 0.5%, even as data showed that China’s fragile housing market opened this year with slower declines in property investment and sales.

China stocks

