Zardari heaps praise on martyred soldiers, salutes them

ISLAMABAD: The funeral prayers of two army officers – Lt Col Syed Kashif Ali and Capt Muhammad Ahmed Badar – who were among seven martyred on March 16 in a terrorist attack on a military post in North Waziristan, were offered on Sunday at Chaklala Garrison in Rawalpindi.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that President Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir attended the prayers, along with other senior serving military and civil officers, relatives of the martyred officials, and locals of the area.

“The Pakistan Army has consistently upheld the ideals of faith, unity and discipline. Guided by these enduring principles, the Pakistan Army has always endeavoured to set higher benchmarks of professionalism and loyalty in its unrelenting fight against terrorism,” said President Zardari.

2 officers among 7 soldiers martyred in NW

“This noble sacrifice stands as another glorious testament to the unflinching resolve of our gallant sons, who have never hesitated to offer the ultimate sacrifice for the defence of our motherland. The whole nation stands in solidarity with our armed forces,’’ he added.

Zardari made it clear that if anyone regardless who he is and which country he comes from, and enters our borders, homes or country and commit terror, the country will strongly retaliate.

The ISPR said that the bodies of the martyred have been taken to their native home towns where they will be laid to rest with full military honour.

Seven soldiers – including Lt Col Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed, 39, a resident of Karachi and Capt Muhammad Ahmed Badar Shaheed, 23, a resident of Talagang – were martyred in the attack. Six terrorists were also neutralised in the subsequent clearance operation by the armed forces.

