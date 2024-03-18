AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Sindh govt to start wheat procurement process on 20th

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

KARACHI: Sindh Food Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, announced today that the Sindh government is gearing up to kickstart the wheat procurement process across the province starting March 20.

A total of 353 wheat procurement centers are slated to be established, ensuring accessibility for farmers across various regions.

Speaking on behalf of the government, minister Shoro emphasized the comprehensive measures undertaken by the Sindh food department to facilitate the purchase of wheat.

Wheat procurement centers will be strategically positioned in key cities including Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, among others, ensuring convenient access for farmers from different parts of the province.

