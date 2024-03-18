PAJCCI for improving goods clearance situation at Torkham border

PESHAWAR: Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has requested Corps Commander Peshawar for notice over ongoing delays in goods clearance at Torkham border and an imminent closure of trade due to visa conditions for drivers.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, President PAJCCI, Junaid Makda sent a request to Corps Commander for a meeting to discuss issues creating hindrances in smooth sailing of Pak-Afghan trade and slow clearance of goods, creating a long queue of trucks on the border.

“Following the issuance of gate passes, drivers have been encountering unnecessary delays spanning 8 to 10 days at the Torkham Border crossing.

These delays not only impede the smooth flow of goods but also pose significant challenges to the efficient operation of the border,” reads the letter sent by Junaid Makda.

Currently, the Torkham Border is operating well below its capacity, with only 600 to 700 trucks being cleared per day, despite having the capability to handle up to 2000 trucks daily. This has resulted in a large number of trucks being stranded along the border and adjacent roads, exacerbating congestion and logistical complications, the communication added. Efforts have been made to address this issue by engaging with customs authorities and Afghan officials. However, despite these efforts, no tangible results have been achieved.

“Considering gravity of the situation and its potential impact on trade and border management, we urgently request the Corps Commander for a meeting to thoroughly discuss these issues and seek viable solutions,” observed Zia Sarhadi, Coordinator PAJCCI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Zia said PAJCCI has presented a suggestion that around two thousand truck drivers should be issued special passes after clearance from relevant security departments for easy passage of the border. He said the deadline of March 31, 2024 for relaxation of visa conditions will expire and trade will stop, badly impacting businessmen in both the countries. Zia said obtaining a visa for drivers is a difficult task as in Afghanistan passports are coming from any other country after printing and take a long time to be issued.

