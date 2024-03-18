Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares rose for a tenth consecutive session on Friday, helped by gains in financials and communication services stocks. The CSE All Share index settled up 0.17% at 11,336.71, gaining for the seventh straight week.

Sri Lanka’s economy grew 4.5% in the fourth quarter, setting the stage for a recovery this year, Sri Lanka’s Census and Statistics Department said in a statement. Senkadagala Finance PLC and John Keells Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 10.5% and 0.92%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 76.2 million shares from 86.4 million shares in the previous session.