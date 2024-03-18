AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Greece boat tragedy: FIA blacklists 87 officers across country

NNI Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

ISLAMABAD: In response to the report of the Libya and Greece boat accident, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has blacklisted 87 officers across the country from being posted in the immigration department.

According to directives issued by the FIA, officials and officers from constable to assistant director level have been blacklisted to be posted in the immigration and anti-human trafficking cell across Pakistan.

The officers and personnel mentioned in FIA’s blacklist and ban list were included following a formal inquiry.

Among these directives, 13 officers from the Karachi zone and 2 officers from FIA Sukkur have been included in the blacklisting orders.

Meanwhile, the other officials belongs to different cities across the country including Gujranwala, Peshawar, Kohat, Multan, Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Balochistan.

Earlier to this, the former federal interior minister Mohsin Naqvi summoned a report of Greece, and Libya boat incidents.

According to the details, Mohsin Naqvi asked the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit a report of the investigation proceedings so far.

