AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel PM says army will go into Gaza’s Rafah despite international ‘pressure’

AFP Published 17 Mar, 2024 05:40pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israeli troops would pursue a planned ground offensive in southern Gaza’s Rafah that has spurred fears of mass civilian casualties.

“No amount of international pressure will stop us from realising all the goals of the war: eliminating Hamas, releasing all our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat against Israel,” Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting in a video released by his office.

“To do this, we will also operate in Rafah.”

Germany’s Scholz say Rafah assault would make regional peace ‘very difficult’

His comments came as talks were expected to resume in Doha towards a truce in Gaza, where Israel has pursued a military campaign against Hamas for more than five months. Israeli top officials were set to discuss the “mandate” of the delegation.

Netanyahu was also set to meet on Sunday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was expected to reiterate his warning against a ground offensive in Rafah, where the majority of Gazans have sought refuge from relentless Israeli bombardment.

US President Joe Biden, who has supported Israel during the war, has said an Israeli invasion of Rafah would be a “red line” without credible civilian protection plans in place.

The head of the UN’s World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Friday appealed to Israel “in the name of humanity” not to launch an assault on Rafah.

Netanyahu’s office said on Friday he had approved the military’s plan for an operation in Rafah, though no timeline has been given.

Rafah is the last major population centre in Gaza yet to be subjected to a ground assault in the war, which was triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel.

The attack resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli figures.

Hamas took about 250 Israeli and foreign hostages on October 7, and Israel believes about 130 of those remain in Gaza including 32 presumed dead.

Israel’s military campaign has killed at least 31,645 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Gaza Strip Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Rafah Israel Hamas ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Israel PM says army will go into Gaza’s Rafah despite international ‘pressure’

Funeral prayers of terrorist attack martyrs held in Rawalpindi

Green energy: NEECA prepares ‘concept note’ to seek assistance

MYT mechanism: Three Discos’ average base tariff jacked up for 5 years

Pakistan likely to sign staff-level agreement with IMF next week

Ramazan package: ECC approves Rs2.5bn re-appropriation from ‘PMRP’

Special envoy tells why peace talks with TTP have failed

New customs’ values for different paper items fixed

21 dead in bus collision with tanker in Afghanistan: provincial official

Biden jokes about Trump's mental fitness at Washington's Gridiron dinner

Provinces’ share in NFC award can’t be decreased: Sindh CM

Read more stories