INDIAN WELLS: Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev rallied to beat American Tommy Paul 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 on Saturday to book a championship rematch with Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters.

Alcaraz, who defeated Medvedev in the 2023 final, beat Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner of Italy 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the other semi-final.