JI accuses PPP govt of ‘supporting’ corruption in Sindh police

Recorder Report Published 17 Mar, 2024 02:49am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday accused the PPP government of ‘supporting’ corruption in Sindh police.

He said that the ruling party despite governing the province into its 16th year has avoided reforming the law enforcing department.

“Police officials in Sindh have become looters as another Station House Officer deprived a citizen of Rs11.8 million,” he said and cited media reports about short-term kidnapping. He held the PPP rule responsible for the complete disorder.

Crime rate has steeped to the record highs in the city, whereas police continues to fail the social order instead of stemming the disorder, he said.

