Body formed to help cut govt expenditure: notification

LAHORE: The federal government has constituted a seven-member committee which will prepare a plan for reducing federal government expenditures.

In this connection, the cabinet secretariat has issued a notification which stated that in pursuance of the approval of Prime Minister, the Committee is constituted with immediate effect to present a practical plan for reduction in government expenditures.

The Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission will be the committee’s chairman. At the same time, the Secretary of the Cabinet Division, Federal Finance Secretary, Rashid Mahmood Langrial (Secretary I&P), Dr Kaiser Bengali, Dr Farrukh Saleem and Muhammad Naveed Iftikhar will be its members.

Under its terms of references, the committee has been given the task of taking stock of all reports commissioned so far, including reports of the National Austerity Committee notified by the Finance Division, for institutional reforms.

It will capture all the progress made so far in downsizing/rightsizing of federal government and also prepare a strategy and an implementation plan for all remaining recommendations with timelines. Moreover, it may also suggest any other proposal (relating to the Public Sector Development Programme, pension scheme, etc.) that can help reduce government expenditure.

The Committee has the option of co-opting any person from the public or private sector, if needed, for this task and it has been directed to submit its report within one week, for consideration of the Prime Minister.

