AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-03-17

Abrar, Saud fined for HBL-PSL code of conduct breaches

Muhammad Saleem Published 17 Mar, 2024 02:49am

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators’ Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel have been fined five-per cent of their match fees for Level 1 breaches of HBL PSL’s code of conduct during their side’s HBL-PSL-9 fixture against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday night.

Abrar was found to have violated Article 2.4 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Disobeying an umpire’s instruction during the match.”

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Islamabad United’s batting, when, while fielding, Abrar rolled the ball all along the ground despite being instructed by the umpires not to do so.

In a separate incident, in the same match, Saud was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”. After dismissing United’s batter Salman Ali Agha in the 12th over, Saud went close to Salman and made remarks which could have provoked the batter.

Both players pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed. The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney, a PCB spokesman said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Quetta Gladiators Saud Shakeel Abrar Ahmed HBL PSL 9

Comments

200 characters

Abrar, Saud fined for HBL-PSL code of conduct breaches

MYT mechanism: Three Discos’ average base tariff jacked up for 5 years

Pakistan likely to sign staff-level agreement with IMF next week

Ramazan package: ECC approves Rs2.5bn re-appropriation from ‘PMRP’

Special envoy tells why peace talks with TTP have failed

New customs’ values for different paper items fixed

Provinces’ share in NFC award can’t be decreased: Sindh CM

Senate polls: Deadline for nomination filing ends

Jul-Feb mobile phone imports grow 156.43pc to $1.148bn YoY

US, Pakistan vow to boost parliamentary cooperation

Pakistan welcomes anti-Islamophobia resolution

Read more stories