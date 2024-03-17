Smart streetlight plan ready to illuminate Lahore city

LAHORE: The district administration has prepared a smart street light project with the assistance of artificial intelligence; the project aims to illuminate the entire city lights.

A financial estimate for the smart street light project, inclusive of digital control, will be presented for approval. After conducting initial working checks, District Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider ordered the preparation of the final project.

Commenting on the project on Saturday, the DC said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to restore the lights of Lahore according to the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. â€œThe smart street light project will save electricity by turning off lights on time using modern technology. Inactive lights will be promptly identified through digital control and monitoring. Additionally, the installation and re-consultation of meters with WAPDA will be part of the project. Alternative green solar energy arrangements will also be part of the project at possible locations for street lights,â€ she added.

Highlighting the benefits of the project, she stated that the complete restoration of streetlights has not been done in the city for many years; a system of streetlights cannot be established without stable and complete restoration on modern lines.

