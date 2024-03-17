Alkhidmat launches ‘Ramazan Food Package Programme’

KARACHI: In the midst of the sacred month of Ramazan, Alkhidmat Karachi launches a noble initiative aimed at providing essential food to numerous struggling families in the city

Through its ‘Ramazan Food Package Programme’, the charity organization endeavours to alleviate hunger and instil hope among those in need.

Each package, valued at Rs7,000, comprises essential items such as flour, sugar, rice, edible oil, tea, besan, cereals, chickpeas, dates, and beverages. These vital provisions will be provided at Alkhidmat’s Ration Centres established across various neighbourhoods of the city.

“Alkhidmat undertakes this initiative like every year to spread the blessings of Ramazan and enable needy citizens to observe their fasts comfortably,” Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi Rashid Qureishi said.

He said that Alkhidmat also holds a similar kind of free food programme for other religious minorities including Hindus and Christians during their festivals. “Preparations are also underway for the upcoming Easter event scheduled for March 30,” he added.

He appealed to the rich people of the society to extend their financial help to Alkhimat in a bid to strength its efforts for rationing the needy in the holy Ramazan.

