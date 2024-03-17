AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-17

Alkhidmat launches ‘Ramazan Food Package Programme’

Recorder Report Published 17 Mar, 2024 02:49am

KARACHI: In the midst of the sacred month of Ramazan, Alkhidmat Karachi launches a noble initiative aimed at providing essential food to numerous struggling families in the city

Through its ‘Ramazan Food Package Programme’, the charity organization endeavours to alleviate hunger and instil hope among those in need.

Each package, valued at Rs7,000, comprises essential items such as flour, sugar, rice, edible oil, tea, besan, cereals, chickpeas, dates, and beverages. These vital provisions will be provided at Alkhidmat’s Ration Centres established across various neighbourhoods of the city.

“Alkhidmat undertakes this initiative like every year to spread the blessings of Ramazan and enable needy citizens to observe their fasts comfortably,” Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi Rashid Qureishi said.

He said that Alkhidmat also holds a similar kind of free food programme for other religious minorities including Hindus and Christians during their festivals. “Preparations are also underway for the upcoming Easter event scheduled for March 30,” he added.

He appealed to the rich people of the society to extend their financial help to Alkhimat in a bid to strength its efforts for rationing the needy in the holy Ramazan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ramazan Alkhidmat Karachi Alkhidmat Ramazan Food Package Programme

Comments

200 characters

Alkhidmat launches ‘Ramazan Food Package Programme’

MYT mechanism: Three Discos’ average base tariff jacked up for 5 years

Pakistan likely to sign staff-level agreement with IMF next week

Ramazan package: ECC approves Rs2.5bn re-appropriation from ‘PMRP’

Special envoy tells why peace talks with TTP have failed

New customs’ values for different paper items fixed

Provinces’ share in NFC award can’t be decreased: Sindh CM

Senate polls: Deadline for nomination filing ends

Jul-Feb mobile phone imports grow 156.43pc to $1.148bn YoY

US, Pakistan vow to boost parliamentary cooperation

Pakistan welcomes anti-Islamophobia resolution

Read more stories