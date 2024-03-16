Punjab govt to introduce new sanitation models: minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government would introduce new sanitation models in the light of results of the ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’.

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’ held on Friday. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and DG Local governments also participated in the meeting. The local government officers from across Punjab gave a briefing on the progress of cleanliness campaign through a video link.

While expressing his satisfaction over uploading day-to-day activities on the dashboard, the Minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was committed to providing a clean environment to the people and hence she was committed to the ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’. “The public has welcomed the start of such a large-scale cleaning campaign,” he added.

He further said there was no doubt that the public has a pivotal role in making the cleanliness drive successful. “Once the cleaning goals are achieved, the work ahead becomes easier,” he hoped. He vowed that learning from the challenges faced during the clean-up drive will help move forward and formulate long-term policies.

The Minister said the municipal machinery across the province was cleaning the streets. “We are introducing modern and international standard technology for proper dumping of waste,” he told the meeting and directed the officials that each district administration should take steps to provide better sites for waste dumping.

He said for the first time, attention was being paid to the villages during the cleaning campaign.

On this occasion, Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian said that the resources of district councils should also be utilized in the campaign, adding that the union councils’ funds shortage will be removed. He directed all the field officers to submit statistics on the segregation of waste.

