AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-16

Prevention of fraudulent filing of statutory returns: SECP to introduce major changes in companies’ regulations

Sohail Sarfraz Published 16 Mar, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has decided to introduce major changes in companies’ regulations to prevent fraudulent filing of statutory returns, ensure return authenticity and reduce management disputes.

In this regard, the SECP has issued draft amendments to Regulation 50 of the Companies Regulations, 2024, for public comment here on Friday.

The proposed amendment aims to prevent misleading or fraudulent filing of statutory returns, report changes in management and directorships and ensure authenticity of filed returns. The SECP has recently launched a new corporate registry, namely ‘eZfile, a user-friendly online portal for company filing.

As per proposed amendments, it would be mandatory to file processes for change of management and directors online through eZfile in order to ensure digitization and authenticity of change of management reports reported by the company. Henceforth, no physical return for a change of management would be allowed to be filed by the companies with the Commission.

The proposed amendments outline a comprehensive procedure for reporting and verifying changes in company management, including appointment, election, resignation, retirement, and removal of directors and CEOs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP Companies Regulations eZfile

Comments

200 characters

Prevention of fraudulent filing of statutory returns: SECP to introduce major changes in companies’ regulations

PM directs Ministry to explore possibility of Panda Bonds

Talks with IMF going on positively: Tarar

Important reform priorities of govt: Aurangzeb speaks to EU ambassador

Extending lifespan of 7 ordinances: Legislating in a hurry?

RfPs of RE projects sans benchmark tariff: Nepra allows KEL to conduct bidding

Two power plants: PD shares with PC issues hindering sell-off process

Nepra approves multi-year tariffs for three Discos

Airports’ outsourcing: Bid submission timeline extended till May 15th

No IAEA delegation visiting Pakistan: FO

FBR’s applications rejected: IHC asserts its jurisdiction

Read more stories