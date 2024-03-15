AIRLINK 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
DFML 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
DGKC 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
FCCL 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
FFBL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
HUBC 116.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.07%)
MLCF 36.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.91%)
OGDC 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.19%)
PAEL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.07%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PPL 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.66%)
PRL 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.74%)
PTC 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.06%)
SEARL 53.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 63.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.09%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
TRG 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,706 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.14%)
BR30 22,719 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.38%)
KSE100 64,987 Decreased By -77 (-0.12%)
KSE30 21,609 Decreased By -102.8 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan holds steady as PBOC leaves key rate unchanged

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 10:23am

SHANGHAI: The yuan held steady against the US dollar on Friday after China’s central bank left a key policy rate unchanged, preventing the yield gap from widening further

As expected, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.50% from the previous operation.

While analysts believe much more stimulus is needed to get the struggling economy back on its feet, cutting rates before a widely expected move by the Federal Reserve would widen yield differentials, potentially putting more pressure on the yuan, which has depreciated 1.3% against the dollar so far this year.

China’s 10-year treasury bond yield dropped 2 basis points after the MLF decision, despite the rate being kept unchanged.

China’s yuan inches lower, markets await US data and PBOC rate decision

“Our call for PBOC to potentially cut rates today was thrown off course by inflation prints from the US which had surprised to the upside,” Maybank analysts said.

US Treasury yields and the dollar index rose overnight after the stronger-than-expected producer price index (PPI) cast doubt on the timing and size of rate cuts from the Fed this year.

Market participants are still greatly concerned about China’s property crisis.

New home prices dropped for an eighth straight month in February, despite a slew of measures to shore up the fragile sector.

Most analysts are still expecting one or two more cuts in prime rates and another reduction in banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) this year.

Prior to the market’s opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.0975 per US dollar, only 1 pip weaker than the previous fix of 7.0974.

Spot yuan opened at 7.1947 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1965 at midday, 15 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The global dollar index rose to 103.467 from the previous close of 103.36.

The offshore yuan was trading 77 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.2042 per dollar.

Yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan holds steady as PBOC leaves key rate unchanged

Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

Sanctions on IP gas line: Govt in talks with US Admin to secure waiver: Musadik

15 to 20 institutions: Govt seeks swift privatisation

Construction sector: IMF asks FBR to abolish special tax regime

‘Economic roadmap’ presented to PM

PM withdraws notification of new IRSA chairman

PIACL sell-off plan termed ‘priority’

SOEs: three-phased privatisation programme being chalked out

e-commerce platforms facilitating trade of smuggled smartphones?

RE projects: PPIB willing to alter draft pact with Saudi Arabia

Read more stories