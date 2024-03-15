AIRLINK 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.36%)
DFML 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
DGKC 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
FFBL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 116.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.11%)
MLCF 36.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.97%)
OGDC 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.19%)
PAEL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.07%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PPL 112.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
PTC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
SEARL 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.62%)
SNGP 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.17%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
TRG 69.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.91%)
UNITY 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,706 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.14%)
BR30 22,719 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.38%)
KSE100 64,987 Decreased By -77 (-0.12%)
KSE30 21,609 Decreased By -102.8 (-0.47%)
Australian shares on track for worst week in 1-1/2 years as miners drag

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 09:57am

Australian shares dropped 1.5% on Friday, and were on track for their worst week in 1-1/2 years, with miners leading the losses, while financials were poised to post their first weekly decline in more than four months.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.5% at 7,597.3 points, as of 0034 GMT.

The benchmark index was on track to record its biggest weekly drop since September 2022.

A volatility in commodity prices has weighed heavily on the resource-heavy bourse over the past week, with iron ore prices trading at nearly seven-month lows amid demand concerns in top consumer China, which adversely impacts local miners.

Heavyweight miners fell as much as 2.5% and were set for their biggest weekly loss since mid-January as iron ore prices declined further on Friday.

Mining behemoths BHP and Rio Tinto declined 1.7% and 2.3%, respectively.

Australian financials dropped 1.8% and have dropped nearly 5% so far this week. The sub-index was on track to post its first weekly decline since November 2023.

The ‘Big Four’ banks dropped between 1.7% and 3%. Gold stocks slipped 2% as a firmer US dollar made greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

Australian shares tick higher as banks gain

Sector major Northern Star Resources slid 3.3% while the ASX-listed shares of Newmont Corporation lost 1%.

Technology and healthcare sub-indexes dropped 1.2% each.

Bucking the sombre mood, energy companies gained 0.5% on higher crude oil prices, but were set for their biggest weekly fall since February.

Woodside Energy jumped 0.3% while Santos climbed 0.6%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 0.5% to 11,745.09 points.

The index was set for its worst week since mid-January, if losses hold.

