SAU VC highlights role of rice as crucial staple food in global agri landscape

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

HYDERABAD: Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), emphasized the pivotal role of rice as a crucial staple food in the global agricultural landscape.

He highlighted Pakistan's significant contribution to the world rice trade, emphasizing the importance of rice as the second-largest crop after wheat as a food resource.

He said while addressing the PhD Seminar titled “Integrated effects of Plant Nutrition of weed control for the quality production of Rice in Sindh province”, presented by Dr. Reema Vistro, a PhD Scholar of department of Agronomy, Faculty of Crop Production.

Dr. Marri highlighted Pakistan's significant contribution of approximately 9.10% to the world's rice trade, amounting to nearly $30 billion annually as of 2023.

He emphasized that while Pakistan currently imports hybrid rice seeds from various countries, including China, the ongoing research on hybrid rice seeds within the country is a promising endeavour.

“Collaborative efforts between private and governmental institutions have resulted in the development of over ten hybrid rice varieties, showcasing the potential for enhanced productivity in rice cultivation,” he added.

During the seminar, Dr Reema Vistro, a dedicated PhD scholar from the Department of Agronomy, shed light on the challenges hindering optimal rice production. She elucidated on the detrimental impact of unnecessary weeds and plants during the crop season, which disrupt sunlight exposure and nutrient absorption, ultimately diminishing crop yield.

The seminar was attended by esteemed personalities including Dr Qamaruddin Jogi, Dr Muhammad Nawaz Kandhro, and Dr Naimatullah Leghari, among others.

Later, Dr Reema Vistro presented her research Thesis to Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri.

