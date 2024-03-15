KP govt decides to launch ‘Billion Tree Plus’ project

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided in principles to initiate Billion Tree Plus (BTP) project in order to enhance forest cover area in the province.

He directed the quarters concerned to complete home work in this regard.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the forest and environment department, held here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar the other day, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Forest Fazal Hakim, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Forest Nazar Hussain Shah and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister on this occasion was briefed about the performance, targets, administrative and other related matters of the department.

