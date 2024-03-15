Alkhidmat arranges Ramazan meals

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi is organising sehri and Iftar meals for the citizens during the holy Ramazan at several places of the city.

As part of its annual tradition, Alkhidmat once again has organised a Ramazan meals programme this year to assist the impoverished community by offering affordably priced foods for Sehr and Iftar.

A huge number of passers-by, travelers and needy people rush to these “dastarkhwans” in Sehr and Iftar. Alkhidmat’s volunteers are managing the Ramazan meals programme.

“These dastarkhwans are being arranged at five main points in the city with a number of other places,” Director Community Services Alkhidmat Karachi, Qazi Syed Sadruddin said.

