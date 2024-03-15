AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
Asia coffee: Premiums widen in Asian main robusta producers on thin supplies

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG: Premiums extended gains this week in Vietnam and Indonesia, two main robusta beans suppliers, traders said on Thursday, as supplies remained tight although demand slightly waned due to high prices.

Farmers in the central highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, were selling beans for 90,400-92,000 dong ($3.66-$3.73) per kg, up from 89,000-91,000 dong a week earlier.

“Differentials remain high,” said a trader based in the coffee belt. “Supplies are exceptionally thin. Demands still exist but were slightly down due to the prices.” Robusta coffee for May delivery settled down $47 or 1%, at $3,260 per metric ton on Wednesday. Traders offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta at a premium of $550-$600 per ton to the May contract.

“The 2024/25 crop is in the flowering stage. There are concerns over a lack of rainfall in the region this season although rains were forecast to return next week,” another trader based in the same region said.

In Indonesia, Sumatra robusta coffee beans were offered at a $820 premium for the April contract, higher than last week’s $710 premium. “Base price for green beans is expensive now as there is no stock,” one trader said.

