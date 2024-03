United Arab Emirates recorded government revenues of 155.9 billion AED ($42.45 billion) in Q4 of 2023, the state news agency cited finance ministry preliminary data on Thursday as showing.

It recorded government expenditures of 131.3 billion AED ($35.75 billion) in the same quarter.

Financial transactions during Q4 2023 showed value of net lending/net borrowing at 24.6 billion AED, WAM added.