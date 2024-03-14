AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-14

Pending payments to int’l agencies: MoF asks PAOs to set aside funds in budget estimates

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 14 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Finance (MoF) has asked Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs) of all the Ministries to ensure allocation of sufficient funds for arrears and current subscriptions to international agencies in the budget estimates of next fiscal year to clear all pending payments, official sources told Business Recorder.

Cogent basis should be used while estimating the budgetary requirements for this purpose, the Ministry added.

Finance Ministry’s External Finance Wing, in its Office Memorandum of March 8, 2024 referred to its Office Memorandum (OM) of January 8, 2024 titled “payment of Pakistan’s mandatory contributions/subscription to International Agencies.”

Second review of SBA with IMF to begin from March 14: Ministry of Finance

According to the OM, while analyzing the information/data received in response to O.M, it has been observed that in many cases sufficient funds were not allocated in budget estimates during previous financial years and consequently, obligatory contributions/subscriptions were not paid within due dates. Resultantly, arrears accumulated and surcharge/late payment fee were charged in some cases.

Finance Ministry maintained that additional funds through Technical Supplementary Grants require approval of the ECC, while supplementary grants for any unbudgeted amount are not permissible under the IMF programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

MOF PAOs

Comments

200 characters

Pending payments to int’l agencies: MoF asks PAOs to set aside funds in budget estimates

Cut-off yield of PIBs declines

Country’s payment infrastructure shows a robust growth

PM convenes special session of SIFC today

Fully complied with actions agreed with IMF: PD

Digitization of tax system top priority: finance minister

Senate by-elections through secret ballot today

KP CM meets PM: there’s sense of a thawing in relations?

Success stories: Govt seeks further investments through $250m additional financing: WB

Local vendors suffer as import of used cars rises

Read more stories