Ramazan Relief Package: PM oversees distribution

Zaheer Abbasi Published 14 Mar, 2024 03:00am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Wednesday, made surprise visits to various Utility Stores (USC) outlets in the federal capital to personally oversee the distribution of the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Relief Package.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also spoke to the beneficiaries and inquired from them about the difficulties faced in accessing the package.

Speaking during his visit, the premier maintained that the price of atta and ghee has been reduced by Rs77 per kg and Rs100 per kg at the USC, respectively, compared to the market price.

Besides, he added that the price of other essential commodities such as rice and pulse etc have been reduced by 30 percent. He said that 300 USC outlets, 1,200 mobile USC are providing goods to the deserving registered under the poverty scorecard. In addition, he said, “We are ensuring the quality of atta (flour) and ghee and any issue in the quality would not be tolerated.” He said there will be complete supervision of the Ramazan package.

During the first meeting of the federal cabinet, the Prime Minister acknowledged that inflation is a major issue and the first test of the new government. He also stressed the importance of monitoring USC outlets to ensure that the Ramazan Relief Package reaches the deserving people during the auspicious month of Ramazan.

The Prime Minister announced an increase in the allocation for the Ramazan Package to Rs12 billion. Besides, he said that under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the amount of assistance has been increased to Rs10,000 this year.

The premier further stated that an additional Rs2,000 is also being provided to the families in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir under the Kifalat programme.

