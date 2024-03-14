AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-03-14

UK economy returns to modest growth at start of 2024

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2024 03:00am

LONDON: Britain’s economy returned to growth in January after entering a shallow recession in the second half of 2023, offering some relief to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of an election expected this year, official data showed.

Gross domestic product grew by 0.2% month-on-month - boosted by a rebound in retailing and house-building - after a fall of 0.1% in December, in line with economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll.

“The economy picked up in January with strong growth in retail and wholesaling,” Liz McKeown, a director at the Office for National Statistics, said.

“Construction also performed well with house-builders having a good month, having been subdued for much of the last year.” However, it is too early to know for certain if the economy is no longer in recession. GDP shrank by 0.3% in the final quarter of 2023 and 0.1% in the quarter before - meeting the technical definition of recession widely used in Europe.

Britain’s economy has been very sluggish since its initial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, beset by a surge in the cost of energy imports from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and, more recently, by high Bank of England interest rates.

But with inflation at 4% in January, down from double-digit rates in much of last year, and forecast to return to its 2% target soon, the squeeze on household spending is easing and the BoE is starting to consider when to cut interest rates.

Sterling fell against the U.S dollar and the euro shortly after the GDP figures were released, and investors added to their bets of a rates cut in June, although the first one is not fully priced in until August.

Wednesday’s data showed that GDP in January was 0.3% lower than a year earlier and shrank by 0.1% in the three months to January, both in line with economists’ forecasts.

“While the last few years have been tough, today’s numbers show we are making progress in growing the economy,” finance minister Jeremy Hunt, said.

Rachel Reeves, the opposition Labour Party’s would-be finance minister, said the Conservatives under Sunak and his predecessors had presided over “14 years of economic decline” and were to blame for the most recent recession.

Rishi Sunak UK economy BoE U.S DOLLAR

Comments

200 characters

UK economy returns to modest growth at start of 2024

Cut-off yield of PIBs declines

Country’s payment infrastructure shows a robust growth

PM convenes special session of SIFC today

Pending payments to int’l agencies: MoF asks PAOs to set aside funds in budget estimates

Fully complied with actions agreed with IMF: PD

Digitization of tax system top priority: finance minister

Senate by-elections through secret ballot today

KP CM meets PM: there’s sense of a thawing in relations?

Success stories: Govt seeks further investments through $250m additional financing: WB

Local vendors suffer as import of used cars rises

Read more stories