AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-14

European shares scale new record high

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2024 03:00am

PARIS: European shares touched new record highs on Wednesday, boosted by upbeat corporate updates from the retail and utilities sector though the advance was limited by losses in automakers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended up 0.2%. The index earlier in the session hit an all-time high for the fifth time in the past six sessions.

The retail index emerged as the top sectoral performer, adding 3.4% on the back of a 18.9% jump in Zalando.

The online fashion retailer forecast a return to growth this year and said it would buy back up to 100 million euros ($109 million) of shares.

Upbeat corporate updates have fostered a risk-on sentiment among European investors, reflecting confidence in the economy.

Also aiding the scorching rally in European stocks have been expectations of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in June.

The start of the easing cycle could be particularly beneficial for smaller companies in Europe such as those in the industrials sector as well as small cap firms in the United Kingdom, said Helen Jewell, chief investment officer of BlackRock Fundamental Equities, EMEA.

“Some of them are trading at very low multiples at the moment and as long as they’ve got a real robustness to the earnings and relatively low leverage, those are the companies we think could be incredibly interesting going forward.” Zara-owner Inditex shares hit a record high, ending up 7.7% after it reported positive early spring sales, boosted by upmarket fashions.

Shares in E.ON climbed 6.0% as Europe’s largest operator of energy networks increased its five-year investment target to 42 billion euros ($46 billion) and provided 2024 profit guidance that beat expectations.

The stock move propelled the broader utilities index up 0.8%.

Energy shares and miners gave an additional boost, tracking commodity prices higher.

Keeping Germany’s DAX index under pressure, Volkswagen slipped 5.9% after forecasting a 3% rise in its car sales this year, a growth rate down sharply from 2023 amid a gloomy economic outlook.

The broader automobiles index declined 1.2%.

Vallourec shares climbed 7.4% after steelmaker ArcelorMittal announced the acquisition of a 28.4% stake in the France-based company for around 955 million euros ($1.04 billion).

Adidas posted its first loss in over 30 years in 2023. Still, its shares reversed course from early declines to close up 3.8%.

Data showed euro zone industrial production fell 3.2% in January from the previous month.

European shares STOXX 600

