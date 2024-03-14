AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
Slow business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained easy and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2024 03:00am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained easy and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

267 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

