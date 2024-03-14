FPCCI panel on trade promotion: Saleem Khan Tanoli appointed convener

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has appointed Saleem Khan Tanoli as the Convener of its Central Standing Committee on Trade Promotion & Business Development.

Saleem Khan Tanoli being the CEO of Fakt Exhibitions has a wealth of experience and a proven track record in promoting trade and fostering business development. His dedication to advancing Pakistan’s commercial interests nationally and internationally aligns seamlessly with FPCCI’s mission to drive economic growth and prosperity.

In his capacity as Convener, Saleem Khan Tanoli will spearhead initiatives aimed at enhancing trade promotion strategies, identifying business development opportunities, and facilitating collaborations to bolster Pakistan’s position in the global market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024