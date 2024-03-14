Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge as interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assumed charge of his office on Wednesday.

Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani and senior officials of the ministry welcomed the interior minister on his arrival.

After a detailed introduction with the senior officials of the ministry, an important meeting was presided over by the interior minister.

Naqvi said that peace and security of the people will be ensured in the country.

The minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the Ministry of Interior and its subsidiaries.

