53 errant shopkeepers fined, two shops sealed

KARACHI: On the second day of Ramazan, the Price Control Magistrates of District South initiated actions against those involved in hoarding and those violating price regulations in their respective areas.

According to statement issued by office of district south, special attention has been given to complaints received through the CM Office complaint cell, social media, or the Commissioner Office.

The nominated Price Control Magistrates visited 151 suspected places Wednesday, imposing fines totaling Rs 1,802,000 on 53 shops selling overpriced items. Two shops were sealed due to serious violations, while the rest were warned to adhere to the notified rates from the Commissioner Karachi office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024