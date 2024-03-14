Unannounced outages: JI Karachi chief lashes out at SSGC

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday showed concerns over the “unannounced” gas outages in the holy Ramazan, causing inconvenience to the households preparing iftar and sehri meals.

“Towering claims of the SSGCL regarding smooth gas supplies in iftar and sehri hours throughout Ramazan have caved in on the first day,” Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief said. He lashed out at the gas company for its unannounced supply outages to the households in several parts of Karachi, saying that the public is forced to face the troubles in Ramazan. The gas company has failed even to stick to its own load shedding schedule for the city’s domestic users, falling on its plans awkwardly, he added.

“Gas supplies to the city’s large area were suddenly suspended, forcing consumers to face immense difficulties and mental agony,” Hafiz Naeem said, asking the government to take notice of the problem. The citizens in Karachi are already facing massive financial hardships and unfavorable situations from the governments failed policies, he added.

