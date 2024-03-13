AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech-heavy Nasdaq comes under pressure as yields rise

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 08:06pm

Wall Street had a lackluster start on Wednesday, with the tech-laden Nasdaq bearing the brunt as U.S. Treasury yields rose, while investors awaited more data for clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cuts.

The yield on treasury notes ticked higher across the board, pressuring rate-sensitive megacaps such as Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Apple, which lost between 0.9% and 2.9%.

Chips stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom also fell, steering a 1.7% decline in the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index.

The S&P 500 technology sector led sectoral declines, dropping 1.2%, while the energy sector added 1.8%, tracking higher crude prices.

The benchmark S&P 500 climbed to a fresh record high on Tuesday as shares of Oracle surged and slightly hot consumer price data failed to dampen hopes of rate cuts in the coming months.

Despite inflation being well above the central bank’s 2% target, investors have found consolation in the fact that the Fed still sees credit conditions easing in 2024, while the economy remains resilient.

Wall St slips as investors brace for inflation data

“Investors are taking a bit of a step back today after yesterday’s run and are looking forward to the Fed’s meeting next week,” said Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor and market strategist for Murphy & Sylvest.

Focus at the March 20 meeting is likely to be on whether the Fed still thinks inflation is on a downward path, Nolte said.

While the central bank is widely expected to stay put on rates in March, traders now see a 65% chance of the first rate cut coming in June, the CME FedWatch Tool showed.

On tap later this week is economic data that includes the February producer prices on Thursday, which could offer more insight into inflation in the world’s largest economy.

At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 54.74 points, or 0.14%, at 39,060.23, the S&P 500 was down 7.63 points, or 0.15%, at 5,167.64, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 79.22 points, or 0.49%, at 16,186.42.

Among others, Tesla shed 1.9% after brokerage Wells Fargo downgraded the electric-vehicle maker to “underweight” from “equal weight”.

Dollar Tree lost 13.4% after the discount chain store group said it would close nearly 1,000 stores and incurred a net loss in the previous quarter, hurt by an over-$1 billion goodwill impairment charge. Peer Dollar General also slid 1.5%.

Intel shed 0.9% after a report that the Pentagon had pulled out of a plan to spend as much as $2.5 billion on a chip grant to the company.

Crypto stocks such as MicroStrategy, Marathon Digital and Bit Digital added 1.3% to 3.8% as bitcoin hit a fresh record high.

GE HealthCare Technologies was down 3.8% as General Electric is to cut its stake in the medical equipment firm.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.64-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.91-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 37 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 48 new highs and 49 new lows.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street NASDAQ Wall Street’s main indexes

Comments

200 characters

Tech-heavy Nasdaq comes under pressure as yields rise

Govt considering incorporating agriculture, real estate into tax framework: Aurangzeb

Another day of pressure: KSE-100 falls over 1% as market divided over monetary policy announcement

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

US House passes bill to force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face ban

PM Shehbaz visits utility stores to review Ramazan package

PM Shehbaz assured facilitation on meeting with Imran Khan: CM Gandapur

Misprinted banknotes: SBP says internal controls being ‘further strengthened’

Putin says Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' than in US

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

ECP finalises arrangements for conducting Senate by-elections on Thursday

Read more stories