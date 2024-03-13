AIRLINK 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.65%)
China’s military says delegation visited Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal March 4-13

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 02:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: A Chinese military delegation visited the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal from March 4-13 and held meetings with the president of the Maldives and the defence departments of the three countries, China’s Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Indian troops begin Maldives pullout after quit order

The international military cooperation delegation of China’s People’s Liberation Army had in-depth discussions on bilateral defence cooperation and reached a series of consensuses, the statement said, without elaborating.

China Nepal Maldives China's People's Liberation Army

