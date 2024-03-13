AIRLINK 62.90 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.08%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
CNERGY 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.1%)
DFML 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
DGKC 68.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.03%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
HBL 113.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
KOSM 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
MLCF 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.81%)
OGDC 123.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.14%)
PAEL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.82%)
PIAA 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.15%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 111.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
PTC 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SEARL 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.72%)
SNGP 63.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SSGC 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TPLP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.57%)
UNITY 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.86%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,702 Increased By 10.5 (0.16%)
BR30 22,634 Increased By 59.4 (0.26%)
KSE100 64,883 Increased By 81 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,718 Decreased By -29.9 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota agrees to biggest wage hike in 25 years in sign of Japan Inc’s big pay bump

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 10:48am

TOKYO: Toyota Motor agreed to give factory workers their biggest pay increase in 25 years on Wednesday, heightening expectations that bumper pay raises will give the central bank leeway to make a key policy shift next week.

Toyota, Panasonic, Nissan and a number of other of Japan Inc’s biggest names said they had agreed to fully meet union demands for pay increases at annual wage negotiations that wrap on Wednesday.

The annual talks, long a defining feature of the usually collaborative relationship between Japanese management and labour, are being closely watched this year as the pay increases are expected to help clear the way for the central bank to end its years-long policy of negative interest rates as early as next week.

Toyota, the world’s biggest carmaker and traditionally a bellwether of the annual talks, said it agreed to the demands of monthly pay increases of as much as 28,440 yen ($193) and record bonus payments.

Toyota plans to expand battery EV line-up in Europe to 6 models by 2026

“We’re seeing strong momentum for wage hikes,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

“It’s important that the strong wage hike momentum will spread to small and mid-sized firms.” Steelmaker Nippon Steel also said it had agreed to union pay requests in full.

Economists see substantial wage increases as a prerequisite for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to declare that its long-held goals of sustainable wage growth and stable prices are in sight and usher in an end to negative rates in place since 2016.

The bank, which has stuck with massive stimulus and ultra-low rates for years longer than other developed countries in an attempt to jumpstart a moribund economy, is set to hold its next policy setting meeting on March 18-19.

Workers at major firms have asked for annual increases of 5.85%, topping the 5% mark for the first time in 30 years, according to Japan’s biggest trade union grouping, Rengo.

As a result, some analysts expect this year’s wage increases at 5% or more, from just under 4% previously.

That would be the biggest increase in some 31 years. Unions across industries, including automobiles, electronics, metals, heavy machinery and the service sector have all demanded hefty pay hikes.

Bank of Japan nissan Toyota Panasonic Toyota Motor

Comments

200 characters

Toyota agrees to biggest wage hike in 25 years in sign of Japan Inc’s big pay bump

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories