AIRLINK 63.11 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.42%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 68.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.18%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.32%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HBL 113.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
KOSM 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
MLCF 37.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.02%)
OGDC 124.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.91%)
PIAA 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.25%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 28.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
PTC 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.74%)
SNGP 63.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.38%)
SSGC 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 70.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
UNITY 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.86%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,699 Increased By 7.6 (0.11%)
BR30 22,610 Increased By 35.4 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,873 Increased By 71.5 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,714 Decreased By -33.9 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India allows RBI to import gold without paying import levies

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 10:33am

MUMBAI: India has allowed its central bank to import gold without paying import levies, the government said in a notification issued late on Tuesday.

Gold importers from the world’s second biggest gold consumer need to pay basic customs duty and Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).

As of September 2023, the Reserve Bank of India held 800.79 metric tonnes of gold, including gold deposits of 39.89 tonnes.

Gold, silver prices remain stagnant

Of that, 388.06 tonnes is held overseas and 372.84 tonnes is held domestically, according to the RBI’s latest reserve management report.

India Bullion rates Spot gold gold rate INDIA GOLD IMPORT

Comments

200 characters

India allows RBI to import gold without paying import levies

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories