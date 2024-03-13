AIRLINK 62.90 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.08%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
FCCL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 37.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.05%)
OGDC 123.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.41%)
PAEL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.92%)
PIAA 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
PTC 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SEARL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.53%)
SNGP 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
SSGC 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TRG 70.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.41%)
UNITY 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.86%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,693 Increased By 1.1 (0.02%)
BR30 22,572 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.01%)
KSE100 64,802 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
KSE30 21,695 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields stuck in range despite uptick in US peers

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2024 10:19am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in the early session on Wednesday, unaffected by the uptick in their US counterparts after hotter-than-expected inflation data in the world’s largest economy.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.0306% at 10:05 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0274%.

“There is demand for local debt from foreign investors, which probably explains the muted reaction to US inflation data at the open,” a trader with a private bank said.

“We don’t anticipate a break of the 7.00%-7.05% range on the benchmark yield for some time now unless there is a fresh trigger.”

Data released on Monday showed the US consumer price index increased in February, topping analyst forecasts and indicating price pressures may be sticky.

Although the CPI rose 0.4% in February, in line with forecasts, the 3.2% year-on-year gain came in just ahead of an expected 3.1% increase.

Core inflation also topped estimates. Following the data, investors further reduced the possibility of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in May.

The Fed’s policy decision is due next week and investors will assess the outlook for rate cuts in the central bank’s updated dot plot.

Heavy debt sale, profit booking break India bond yields’ declining trend

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose almost 6 basis points (bps) on Tuesday, while the two-year yield jumped around 7 bps.

Locally, India’s retail inflation for February was at 5.09% in February, slightly higher than analysts’ expectations, but largely unchanged from the 5.1% reading in January.

The inflation print is likely to have no implications for India’s monetary policy when it meets next month, economists said. India aims to raise 340 billion rupees by issuing Treasury Bills on Wednesday.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields stuck in range despite uptick in US peers

Aurangzeb’s appointment a positive step: Bloomberg

SBA talks: Govt to have little ‘manoeuvrability’ to cut utility prices

‘Disallowing TA/DA’: LTO Lahore officials approach LHC

Nepra to hold public hearing on crucial cases afresh

Reducing financial burden: SNGPL proposes amendments to tax laws

Adiala jail: 2-week ban imposed on all public visits, meetings, interviews

Mixed expectations: MPS on 18th

NHP: Centre owes Rs1.51trn to KP, CM told

Ex-post facto approval by cabinet: Notification deemed to be valid, SC rules

SBP decides to investigate misprinting of Rs1,000 note

Read more stories