AIRLINK 63.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.73%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.88%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.11%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
HBL 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
KOSM 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-7.46%)
MLCF 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.43%)
OGDC 123.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-2.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.56%)
PIAA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 111.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-2.42%)
PRL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.84%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.21%)
SEARL 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.22%)
SNGP 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.74%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TELE 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.55%)
TPLP 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
TRG 71.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.11%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.3%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,703 Decreased By -95.6 (-1.41%)
BR30 22,662 Decreased By -473.2 (-2.05%)
KSE100 64,956 Decreased By -798.9 (-1.21%)
KSE30 21,800 Decreased By -212.2 (-0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two Russian fuel depots on fire after separate drone attacks

AFP Published 12 Mar, 2024 12:16pm

MOSCOW: Two Russian fuel depots were targeted in separate drone attacks Tuesday, regional governors said, as Ukraine launched a barrage of strikes against its neighbour.

Both attacks caused fires at the facilities, located hundreds of kilometres apart in the towns of Kstovo and Oryol.

In Kstovo, about 450 kilometres (280 miles) east of Moscow, a fuel and energy complex was attacked by drones, according to the regional governor.

“Now the special services are working on the spot, using all the necessary forces and means to localise the fire at one of the oil refining installations,” Gleb Nikitin said on messaging app Telegram.

Earlier in Oryol, about 160 kilometres (100 miles) from the Ukrainian frontier, a drone crashed into a fuel depot and ignited a fire, according to the region’s governor.

“A fuel and energy complex facility was attacked. Special services are working on the spot to contain the fire. There were no casualties,” Andrey Klychkov wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

Local media reported the attack occurred at around 3:00 am local time (0000 GMT).

According to an emergency services official quoted by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, a tank containing petroleum products caught fire.

Ukrainian drones also attacked the Russian region of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, on Monday night, causing no injuries, according to that region’s governor.

Russia’s spy service accuses US of trying to meddle in presidential election

“Belgorod region was attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces using UAVs, which dropped 4 explosive devices.

There were no casualties as a result of the explosions, but there was damage to the power line,“ Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

According to Gladkov, seven communities were without electricity as a result of the attack.

In addition, a drone was destroyed over the Tula region, south of Moscow, according to a regional security ministry quoted by the official TASS news agency.

The governor of the Kursk region, also close to the Ukrainian border, announced that two Ukrainian drones had been shot down by Russian defence forces.

Since the start of the conflict in February 2022, the Ukrainian army has succeeded in carrying out drone attacks further and further inside Russian territory.

On Saturday, Russia claimed to have destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones overnight, mainly in the region of Rostov-on-Don, bordering Ukraine, an attack that may have targeted an aircraft factory among other targets.

Ukraine Kharkiv drone attacks Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Two Russian fuel depots Tula region

Comments

200 characters

Two Russian fuel depots on fire after separate drone attacks

KSE-100 down over 900 points amid selling pressure

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Gazans break fast without ‘joy of Ramazan’ as Israel aggression continues

Cabinet takes stock of situation

PM for transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership

Oil up as Middle East tensions persist, demand concerns cap gains

Aurangzeb new Finance Minister

Bank timings for Ramazan

Aurangzeb steps down as President & CEO HBL

India moves to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

Read more stories