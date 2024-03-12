AIRLINK 65.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BOP 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.32%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.41%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
HBL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 117.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
KOSM 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-7.46%)
MLCF 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
OGDC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.14%)
PAEL 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
PIAA 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.57%)
PRL 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.11%)
PTC 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
SEARL 53.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.91%)
SNGP 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.37%)
SSGC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
TPLP 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 72.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.18%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 6,754 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.65%)
BR30 22,911 Decreased By -224.7 (-0.97%)
KSE100 65,374 Decreased By -381.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 21,913 Decreased By -98.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials, IT lead rise in Indian shares; small-, mid-caps underperform

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2024 10:18am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares recovered from a muted start on Tuesday, led by financials and information technology stocks, while profit taking continued in small- and mid-caps on concerns of froth and “irrational exuberance.”

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.49% to 22,441.85, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.66% to 73,987.81, as of 10:09 a.m. IST.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps lost 0.75% and 0.5%, respectively, underperforming the benchmarks.

India’s markets regulator on Monday flagged froth in the segments, and recommended that mutual fund trustees evaluate lump sum investments into the small- and mid-cap funds.

“Sentiments have been dampened after SEBI highlighted irrational exuberance in small- and mid-caps. This is likely to keep the pressure on the broader market,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“We expect consolidation in blue-chips to continue and recommend switching to large caps from small- and mid-caps,” Khemka added.

Small- and mid-cap stocks lost 5.5% and 1.1%, respectively since SEBI sought more disclosures on Feb. 27, underperforming the 1% rise in Nifty 50.

Financials, Tata stocks weigh on Indian shares; small-caps underperform

On the day, high weightage financials rebounded 0.9% after dropping 0.7% in the previous session.

ICICI Lombard advanced 1.6% after reporting a 39% year-on-year growth in gross direct premium in February.

IT gained 0.7% ahead of key US inflation data, which could influence the timing of Federal Reserve rate cut.

IT companies earn a significant share of their revenue from the US Investors also await India’s CPI data, which is expected to have declined to a four-month low in February, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The data is also due after market hours.

Fast moving consumer goods shed 1%. ITC lost 2.5% after British American Tobacco said it is considering a potential disposal of some stake in the company.

Indian shares

