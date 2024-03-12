AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
Heavy rains lash various parts of Balochistan

NNI Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

QUETTA: Heavy rains continued in Quetta, Gwadar, Chaman, and other parts of Balochistan during the last 24 hours, creating urban flooding like situation with reports of house collapsed in various incidents in the province.

According to details, heavy rains in Quetta, Gwadar, Turbat, Naushki, Pashin, Chaman and others areas in Balochistan have aggravated the woe of the residents and suspended normal life in the province. The rain left roads and streets flooded with water and submerged low-lying areas. Light rain was also reported in several areas of Karachi during the past 24 hours.

According to Met Office, 21 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Gwadar over the last 24 hours, 10mm in Turbat and 2mm in Ormara, Turbat and Jiwani. The Met Office said rain and thunderstorms with isolated showers were forecast in Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, and Awaran districts on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Met office has predicated heavy rains during March 11 to 14 in various areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, Punjab and Sindh.

During the next 24 hours, heavy rain was expected in Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran.

