Business community leader optimistic about composition of Cabinet

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said that the new Federal Cabinet would be the best combination of understanding, competence, and experience.

He said Dr. Gohar Ijaz, Aurangzeb Khan, and Mohsin Naqvi’s experience and abilities should be fully utilized in the new federal cabinet. He said that immediate progress should be made towards a new agreement with the IMF and that fundamental economic reforms should be initiated.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government will resolve long-delayed matters and will be taken forward rapidly, in which the role of President Asif Ali Zardari and the People’s Party will be laudable. He added that the presence of Asif Ali Zardari in the presidency would be a boon for the system.

Mian Zahid Hussain said specific terms of the agreement with the IMF need to be fully implemented and the lender’s leniency is appreciable because the situation is improving because of it. He said that according to the agreement with the IMF, the clause regarding the permission of imports is not being implemented. Imports have not been eased as agreed which has reduced the current account deficit.

