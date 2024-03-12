Fesco completes operational preparations for Ramazan

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) administration has completed operational preparations across the region to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan and upcoming summer season. Generally, no load management will be done on all feeders of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) region especially during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh hours. All possible measures are being taken to provide relief to the consumers in Ramazan, these words were expressed by Chairman Fesco Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tehseen Awan and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fesco Engr Muhammad Amir while addressing the review meeting of Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of Operation Circles at Fesco headquarters.

CEO Engineer Muhammad Aamir said that a special desk/control room has been set up in the eight districts of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab and Chiniot to monitor the uninterrupted supply of electricity during the month of fasting, while the duties of various officers have been assigned in the special control room for monitoring the transmission of electricity at the time of Sehar and Iftar.

In six circles, officers of the chief engineer level will monitor the operational activities as monitors of these circles for immediate redressal of any emergency, customer complaints. He said that all stores and subdivisions have all kinds of material and safety equipment. He warned that strict action will be initiated against the laziness officials.

Chairman Fesco BODs Malik Tehseen Awan said that no effort will be spared to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to common household consumers during Sehar, Iftar, Taraweeh prayers and other times in Ramazan so that consumers can perform their prayers in the holy month. He added that individual complaints of customers will also be resolved immediately.

He said that the Fesco staff has been directed to treat the consumers with utmost cheerfulness and take steps to solve their problems immediately in the spirit of service.

