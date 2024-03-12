AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.82%)
DFML 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
FFBL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.9%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
HBL 114.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 117.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
OGDC 127.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.11%)
PAEL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.79%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.57%)
SNGP 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
TRG 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,135 Increased By 111.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-03-12

Education in rural areas of Balochistan

Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

The educational setting of Balochistan’s rural areas is characterized by scarcity; a lack of schools, poor infrastructure, and woeful shortage of teachers. Many kids in these communities have to walk long, risky distances in order to get to the closest school, facing harsh conditions and difficult weather in the process. Numerous youngsters in these places have little hope for a better future due to the lack of trained educators.

Imagine an educational institution without teachers: a place where curious minds want knowledge, only to be lost in an ocean of doubt. This is the terrible reality that children in many rural schools in Baluchistan have to deal with on a daily basis. These kids aren’t getting the direction, illustration, and encouragement they really need to succeed both academically and personally because of the teacher shortage.

These difficulties are made much more difficult by financial difficulties, which have a long-lasting negative impact on rural families’ expectations. The expense of textbooks, school supplies, and uniforms can be an overwhelming obstacle for parents who are already struggling to make enough to survive, pushing them to put survival before education.

Rural Baluchistan education is very promising not only for individual students but also for the development and advancement of the province as a whole.

Infrastructure development needs to be given high priority, with funds allocated for both the building and reconstruction of educational buildings as well as the funding of necessities like labs, classrooms, and libraries. By fostering a supportive learning environment, we may encourage students to pursue their academic goals with greater passion and dedication.

In conclusion, rural Baluchistan’s education is essential to the future prosperity and well-being of the province and goes beyond simple social fairness. Through the implementation of focused interventions aimed at addressing the underlying issues and giving rural education reform first priority, we can unlock the full potential of rural communities and create a more promising future for future generations.

Let’s take on this task together and provide the children of rural Baluchistan a better future.

Sammi Muhammad Ishaque

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Education Balochistan

Comments

200 characters

Education in rural areas of Balochistan

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Aurangzeb new Finance Minister

Cabinet takes stock of situation

PM for transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership

Ex-senior UK Tory defects to fringe right-wing party

Bank timings for Ramazan

Ramazan begins today

Aurangzeb steps down as President & CEO HBL

India’s SC orders SBI bank to share political donors’ names

India moves to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

Read more stories