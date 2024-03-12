AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.82%)
DFML 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
DGKC 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
FFBL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.9%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
HBL 114.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 117.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
OGDC 127.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.11%)
PAEL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
PRL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.79%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.57%)
SNGP 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
TPLP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
TRG 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
BR100 6,793 Increased By 7.2 (0.11%)
BR30 23,135 Increased By 111.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 65,755 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,012 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-12

Gold takes breather as traders brace for inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2024 04:28am

BENGALURU: Gold traded flat on Monday, hitting pause after a record rally last week, as traders hunkered down for US inflation data that could provide more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold was steady at $2,179.69 per ounce at 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), after hitting a record high on Friday at $2,194.99 after US labour market data boosted rate cut bets. US gold futures were also little changed at $2,186.20. The US consumer price inflation (CPI) data for February is due on Tuesday.

Gold’s current moves are just a routine pause and if the data “comes in hot, above last month’s report, then that that’s going to probably be a little troublesome to the gold market (and) might cause some near-term selling pressure”, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, adding that very likely that gold will see new highs in the near term. Traders are pricing in a more than 70% chance of an interest rate cut by June, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Low interest rates help gold prices as they reduce the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

Central bank buying has also been supportive for gold. Reflecting bullish sentiment, COMEX gold speculators raised their net long positions by 63,018 contracts to 131,060 in the week ended March 5, data on Friday showed.

“With large speculators having increased net-long exposure at their fastest weekly pace in 3.5 years last Tuesday, gold is clearly in demand and not a market to short for any length of time whilst traders expect Fed cuts,” City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said. Spot silver rose 0.5% to $24.43, while platinum gained 2.2% to $932.80 per ounce and palladium added 1.6% to $1,035.65.

Gold Spot gold US inflation US consumer price inflation

Comments

200 characters

Gold takes breather as traders brace for inflation data

Renewable energy projects: Saudi ministry raises questions over ‘need for new pact’

Aurangzeb new Finance Minister

Cabinet takes stock of situation

PM for transforming Pak-Saudi ties into strategic, economic partnership

Ex-senior UK Tory defects to fringe right-wing party

Bank timings for Ramazan

Ramazan begins today

Aurangzeb steps down as President & CEO HBL

India’s SC orders SBI bank to share political donors’ names

India moves to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims

Read more stories